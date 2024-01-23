The United States Presidential Election Cycle Has Started

- Advertisement -

Every four years, United States voters go to the polls to elect the person who will serve as President of the United States for the next four years.

There are three requirements for candidates to be eligible to run for president. Qualified candidates must be born in the United States, have been a resident of the United States for at least 14 years, and must be at least 35 years old.

There is no limit of people who can run for the office of President. The two major political parties will hold primaries to determine who will receive the party’s nomination.

While Democratic primaries haven’t started yet, Republicans have started to make decisions.

The state of Iowa held its Republican Caucus on Jan. 15. A caucus differs from a primary election because voters come to a central location to cast their vote rather than casting a vote in a private ballot at various polling locations across the state.

Donald Trump won 51 percent of the vote, with Ron DeSantis in second and Nicki Haley in third.

At one point, there were 14 candidates running for the Republican nomination. Several of those suspended their campaigns before the primaries began including Francis Suarez, Will Hurd, Perry Johnson, Larry Elder, Mike Pence, Tim Scott, Doug Burgum, and Chris Christie. Vivek Ramaswamy, Asa Hutchinson and DeSantis have dropped out of the race since the Iowa Caucus. This leaves Trump, Haley and Ryan Binkley left competing for the nomination.

The next opportunity for voters to choose their candidate is Tuesday, Jan. 23 in the New Hampshire primary.

In February, there will be two caucuses and four primary elections for Republican primaries. Nevada and the U.S. Virgin Islands will hold caucuses. Michigan and South Carolina will hold Republican primaries.

South Carolina, Nevada, and Michigan will also hold Democratic primaries in February. President Joe Biden will run for re-election, but Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson are challenging him for the Democratic nomination.

The winner of the Democratic nomination and the Republican nomination will be on the ballot in November when voters make their decision who will be President of the United States for the next four years.