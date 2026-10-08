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For Immediate Release

The UWI Global Campus and ACCA Collaborate to Expand Professional Accounting Opportunities for Students

The Office of the Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal. Thursday, October 8, 2026 —The University of the West Indies (The UWI) Global Campus and ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) have formalised a three-year partnership on October 6, 2026, through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen accounting education, professional development, and student progression across the Caribbean. The collaboration will focus on areas including ACCA accreditation and programme exemptions, the development of a dual-award pathway, professional accounting opportunities, as well as student and faculty development.

The partnership is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 4, 16, and 17, specifically advancing Quality Education, promoting Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions, and strengthening Partnerships for the Goals. The MOU establishes a framework for closer academic–professional collaboration and the development of pathways connecting The UWI Global Campus’ accounting programmes with the internationally recognised ACCA Qualification.

A key focus of the collaboration is the proposed alignment of The UWI Global Campus’ BSc Accounting curriculum with ACCA’s global standards, with the aim of securing ACCA accreditation and applicable programme exemptions for eligible students. Both institutions will also work towards developing a dual-award pathway linking the BSc Accounting programme with ACCA’s Advanced Diploma in Accounting and Business, providing students with an integrated pathway that supports professional development and career mobility.

At the postgraduate level, the partnership will explore the integration of ACCA’s Strategic Professional papers into The UWI Global Campus’ proposed MSc in Accounting programme. This initiative will strengthen professional readiness, deepen academic–industry collaboration, and create a seamless pathway towards ACCA qualification and membership.

Beyond academic pathways, the partnership will provide students and faculty with opportunities for professional engagement and development. Students will have opportunities to participate in selected ACCA events and engage with ACCA members about their professional journeys, while faculty members will be invited to participate in ACCA-led tutor development sessions and other technical events to support their continued enhancement of teaching and professional capabilities.

Students will also have access to the ACCA Accelerate programme, which provides eligible students with significant discounts on registration and exemption fees as they begin their professional accounting qualification with ACCA.

In addition, ACCA will sponsor two outstanding students from The UWI Global Campus’ BSc Accounting programme through partial ACCA scholarships, covering initial ACCA registration fees and applicable exemption fees to support their progression into the ACCA Qualification.

Head, ACCA Caribbean, Mrs. Paula Marcelle-Irish, stated, “ACCA is honoured to formalise this partnership with The UWI Global Campus, deepening our shared commitment to strengthening the accounting profession across the Caribbean. This collaboration creates a powerful bridge between academic excellence and professional achievement, opening new pathways for students to progress towards the ACCA Qualification and equipping the next generation of finance professionals with the skills and global perspective to shape the future of the Region”.

Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal, The UWI Global Campus, Dr Francis O. Severin welcomes this collaboration with ACCA, describing it as the “Global Campus’ continuing and positive trajectory towards empowering our students across the curricula.” He adds pertinently, “This partnership with ACCA will blossom into excellent opportunities for our accounting degree students and alumni. We view this development as pivotal for our Campus and our students. It is truly an exciting time”.

Through this collaboration, The UWI Global Campus and ACCA are strengthening the connection between academic study and professional practice, creating expanded opportunities for students to develop the knowledge, skills and professional experience needed to pursue careers in accounting and the wider business sector.

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