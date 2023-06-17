There’s a New Vegetarian Dinosaur In Town, Only It’s a Fossil.

As well as having different neck, back and pelvic bones, the recent find would have had more spiked armour, scientists say.

The team behind the find said the site where the new species was found, known as the Wessex Formation, was a “hugely important” resource for understanding more about how the dinosaurs went extinct.

There are competing theories about what caused the mass disappearance of dinosaurs 66 million years ago, with both an asteroid impact and massive volcanic eruptions both in the frame.