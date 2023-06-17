There’s a New Vegetarian Dinosaur In Town, Only It’s a Fossil.

By Jonathan Mason-June 17th, 2023.
The fossilised remains of a previously unknown type of dinosaur have been found in rocks on the Isle of Wight on the south coast of England.
It is the first new species of armoured dinosaur to be found on the island since 1865 and belongs to the same family – the ankylosaurs.
Though ferocious-looking with its blade-like armour, the giant reptile – which has been named Vectipelta barretti – only ate plants.
It was discovered in rocks dating back between 66 and 145 million years.
The name Vectipelta barretti is a tip of the hat to Professor Paul Barrett, who has worked at the Natural History Museum in London for 20 years. It is not believed that there is any resemblance between the creature and the professor.
He said he was “flattered and absolutely delighted to have been recognised in this way”, and insisted “that any physical resemblance is purely accidental”.
As well as having different neck, back and pelvic bones, the recent find would have had more spiked armour, scientists say.
The team behind the find said the site where the new species was found, known as the Wessex Formation, was a “hugely important” resource for understanding more about how the dinosaurs went extinct.
The findings are described in the Journal of Systematic Palaeontology.
Sources: BBC News.