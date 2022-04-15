These 8 Latin American & Caribbean Countries Removed All Entry Reqs

- Advertisement -

With more than thirty countries across the world having removed all of their entry requirements for travelers – 8 of these countries are located in Latin America and the Caribbean, just a stone’s throw away for eager vacationers.

Let’s take a look at the 8 nations – from both of these regions – which you can now visit with:

no Covid-19 testing before, on or after arrival

before, on or after arrival no quarantine

no requirement to show proof of vaccine

no countries banned from entry

Four Countries In Latin America That Have Removed Covid-19 Entry Requirements

Mexico

With one of the busiest airports in the world – located in the popular city of Cancun – Mexico was one of the first nations on the planet to remove all of its entry requirements for international visitors.

And, in fact the country has been the most popular destination for vacations throughout the Covid-19 pandemic – which has seen its hotels become even more expensive than those in the United States.

Those that visit this beautiful nation will be able to enjoy a wide variety of outdoor adventures, or relax and recharge at the country’s beautiful – and exclusive – beaches along both its Pacific and Caribbean coastlines.

And, you never know – you might even stumble across one or two of the nation’s hidden gems during your trip to Mexico.

Costa Rica

From the beginning of this month (1 April), Costa Rica removed all of its remaining entry requirements – meaning that travelers can once again put all of their focus onto the places they want to visit in this stunning rainforested nation, located in Central America.

And, if you are looking for an outdoor adventure or wanting to learn more about the nation’s culture, you are sure to not be disappointed by what the stunningly beautiful country of Costa Rica has to offer.

El Salvador

Again – just like Mexico – El Salvador was one of the first nation’s to reopen for tourism, with no vaccination or testing requirements.

And, just a few months ago it was announced that the country had teamed up with a few other nations in the region – to launch new tourism routes, which aim to improve connectivity between countries, as well as make cross-border travel a smoother experience for travelers.

With its selection of majestic beaches – situated along its Pacific coast – as well as its Mayan ruins, volcanoes and variety of lakes – there is no doubt that El Salvador is one of the trendiest countries to visit this year.

Those who have invested in Bitcoin will even be able to make payments with their investment in this cryptocurrency – as El Salvador has just made it an official currency inside the country, alongside the U.S. dollar.

Argentina

Becoming the 27th country to remove all of its remaining entry requirements, visitors can now enter Argentina once again without having to show proof of vaccination or undergo Covid-19 testing.

This means that travelers can put all of their energy into planning their trip to this fascinating nation, which offers so much.

With its vibrant culture, and breathtakingly picturesque landscapes – including the likes of Los Glaciares National Park, Bariloche and the Lakes District, and Iguazú Falls – there is so much to admire about this wonderful South American country.

And, let’s not forget Argentina’s wide selection of food and drink – which is sure to send the taste buds tingling of all of the nation’s visitors.

Four Countries In The Caribbean That Have Removed Covid-19 Entry Requirements

Jamaica

Just yesterday – 14 April – we reported that Jamaica had become the latest country to remove all of its entry requirements for tourists.

That means that international visitors can now once again enjoy everything that this wonderful nation showcases without adhering to any entry requirements whatsoever.

This includes the country’s breathtaking mountain views, a variety of all-inclusive 5-star resorts, as well as a huge selection of nightlife options – which are sure not to disappoint those who enjoy partying their way into the night.

Whether you are looking for an adventure, or wanting to sit back and relax at one of the top beaches that Jamaica has to offer – there truly is something for everyone in this fascinating country.

And, Americans can now take advantage of new flights to Jamaica from the U.S. – with American Airlines recently becoming the first to offer direct flights to the port town of Ocho Rios

Aruba

Becoming the 16th country in the world to remove all of its entry requirements for travelers – the Caribbean nation of Aruba can once again be visited just as it was in pre-covid times.

The nation – which is a constituent country of the Kingdom of the Netherlands – is well-known for its year-round warm climate, as well as its fascinatingly colorful colonial-era streets.

to the country can also enjoy all that Aruba has to offer, including its:

beautiful beaches

luxurious resorts

Caribbean culture

wondrous wildlife

Arikok’s adventures

fascinating ruins

Curaçao