Thia Claxton of St. John’s Parish Wins First from Your Closet Modeling and Parish Contest

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS — Ms. Purple Gumbs of Barnes Ghaut in Nevis, the Founder of the Purplez Party Palooza, a community-based organisation, is pleased with the success of its first “From Your Closet Modeling and Parish Contest” at Dew Drops Restaurant and Bar in Cades Bay on April 22, 2023.

“I was satisfied with the turn out. Thanks so much to my beautiful audience for attending; it was an honour. I was very pleased with the turn out, and so, yes, it will surely be annual.” she said.

The six participants were judged on four segments: Parish Wear, Unique Wardrobe, Eccentric/ Wacky Wear and Black Panther Wear. Ms. Thia Claxton who represented the St. John’s Parish was crowned queen, having won the Best Parish Wear, Best Unique Wardrobe, Best Eccentric/Wacky Wear and Best Black Pantha Wear segments. Ms. Vanessa Simon who represented the St. James’ Parish placed first runner-up; and Ms. Jenny Seeram who represented the St. Paul’s Parish captured the second runner-up position.

An additional segment which was not judged dubbed “Most Popular” went to St. Purplez Ms. Shanica Grante.

Five of the contestants represented the parishes on Nevis while the sixth represented a “made up” parish to accommodate that contestant.

The other contestants were Ms. Amelia Jones from the St. Georges’ Parish; and Ms. Theola Vanterpool from the St. Thomas’ Parish.

However, according to the founder, the event was not the first staged by the group since its inception in 2012.

“Purplez Party Palooza’s first event was the Miss Dainty Pageant, which first featured seven dainty princesses. The following year we featured five dainty princesses and five dainty teen queens, where two of each represented a parish on the island of Nevis,” she said.

However, she noted that the latest competition was held to bring out the hidden talent and creativity existing around Nevis.

“So many persons on the island of Nevis have so much to offer in terms of their creativity, but for whatever reason don’t get the opportunity to,” she said.

The organizer expressed hope that the events the group hosts would help to strengthen the participants’ self-confidence in the process.

“My objective is to give every and anyone an equal opportunity to be themselves, and to those who are a bit reticent to give them the chance to get out there and showcase what they have stored inside

“I know there are many persons out there who have talent but at the same time are afraid to get out there. My goal is to keep us on the island of Nevis occupied with having somewhere positive to attend, while looking forward to these events. We are a bit too quaint. I have an aim to make Nevis an island everyone keeps talking about when it comes to our different events,” Ms. Gumbs stated, adding, “my story has just begun, I have lots more in store for the future. I will make Nevis an island that everyone wants to attend especially for our creativity.”