Think Again About Pandemic’s End, Fauci Sees No New US Surge, USFDA Discussing Boosters, More

A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel will meet April 6 to discuss COVID-19 vaccine booster doses, the agency announced Monday.
The meeting comes amid a renewed debate about who might need booster shots and the broader goals of the U.S. vaccination campaign.
The meeting will not address the pending applications from Pfizer and Moderna. Instead, it is aimed broadly at addressing the possibility of variant-specific vaccines, as well as the timing and populations for COVID-19 vaccine booster doses in the coming months.
Both companies have filed applications for emergency use authorization of a second booster dose of their vaccines; Pfizer’s request is for older adults ages 65 and older, while Moderna requested authorization for all adults.
There’s clear evidence that the vaccines’ protection against infection wanes after several months across all age groups. Still, many
health experts have questioned the effectiveness of repeat booster shots in younger healthy people.
About 48 percent of eligible American adults, or 93 million people, have gotten booster shots so far, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
AstraZeneca: Antiviral drug neutralizes omicron variants
AstraZeneca said Monday that its antiviral drug was shown to be effective at neutralizing the COVID-19 omicron variant, including the newer BA.2 variant that is causing cases to rise in Europe and Asia.
Data from the Washington University School of Medicine showed that AstraZeneca’s Evusheld was effective at reducing the viral burden and inflammation in the lungs caused by the BA.1, BA.1.1 and the BA.2 variants, the company said. The study was conducted with mice infected with the virus.
The Washington University researchers noted that there were a few limitations to the study. Only female mice were used in the study and the omicron strains are believed to be less pathogenic in mice when compared to previous strains.
Corresponding research: Research led by Yoshihiro Kawaoka, a virologist at the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine and the University of Tokyo, indicated that other antivirals such as Paxlovid, remdesivir and molnupiravir were effective against the BA.2 variant.
Kawaoka’s research team found that AstraZeneca’s Evusheld was the most effective against the BA.2 variant out of the antibody treatments that were tested.
US: 1 IN 4 PARENTS SAY CHILD HAS SEEN MENTAL HEALTH SPECIALIST AMID PANDEMIC
More than a quarter of U.S. parents said their child has seen a mental
health specialist over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, with 60 percent of visits taking place in the past year, according to a recent survey.
The findings are based on a on a
nationally representative report from the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health alongside the Children’s Hospital Association, derived from survey responses of 1,201 parents of children ages 11-18 surveyed in October 2021.
The group drew their conclusion from data collected between March and October 2020 which showed emergency room visits for mental
health emergencies among children ages 5-11 increased by 24 percent and by 31 percent for children ages 12-17.