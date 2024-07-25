Third Installment Of SBDC Yea! Programme Doubles Efforts

- Advertisement -

St. Lucia

– The Ministry of Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs is pleased to inform of the 3rd installment of the Small Business Development Centre – Young Entrepreneurs in Action (SBDC YEA!) Programme scheduled to run from July 22nd – August 23rd, 2024. This job attachment programme aims to equip students with various entrepreneurial skills required to establish their own businesses.

The SBDC YEA! Programme aims to empower students with the knowledge and skills needed to develop and enhance their innovative and creative business ideas through work-based learning experiences such as apprenticeship, mentorship, internship and job shadowing across a range of sectors.

The core objectives of the SBDC Young Entrepreneurs in Action Programme include:

To promote an entrepreneurial culture and hands-on experience among the youth, in particular, secondary school students from Forms Four to Five (4-5).

To allow SBDC clients an opportunity to transfer skills and knowledge to students.

To provide SBDC clients with additional staff, with a view to improving productivity levels.

To increase diversity in the workplace through the interaction with the students and the SBDC clients.

To provide SBDC clients with a platform to showcase corporate social responsibility.

Doubling last year’s impact, some one hundred (100) students will be paired with fifty-one (51) businesses throughout the island in sectors ranging from agro-processing to cosmetology, electrical engineering and auto-mechanics. For further information on this activity please contact Ms. Naila Sule, Business Development Officer, SBDC at 468-4248/285-5118.