BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Three plaques were presented to James ‘barman’ Hanley MH of Hamonites Hitters basketball fame, and a community organizer; Michael ‘Mick’ Stokes Heylingr MH, an outstanding musical composer and performer; and Everton ‘Jabou’ Dolphin of Jabou’s Hideaway.

The special ceremony took place on February 26 at Upper Market Street, with many area residents present. Everyone enjoyed the Department of Culture presentations.

The three awardees were honoured with plaques presented by His Excellency Governor General Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D, a resident of Market Street.

Other officials at the presentation were, Dr. Rt. Excellent and Rt. Honourable Sir Kennedy Simmonds, National Hero, First Prime Minister and former Representative of Central Basseterre, Constituency No. 2 (which includes Market Street, Soho, Dorset and its environs); and the Hon. Jonel Powell, JP, the Minister of Education and Culture, and present Central Basseterre Constituency Represenative. Also in attendance were the 2003 IAAF World Champion and Spring Icon Kim Collins and her family.

Everyone expressed appreciation with a riveting impromptu performance by Mick Stokes of one of his many calypsos. Another cultural presentation included dancers, poetry extolling the memory of Samuel’s Big Drum of Market Street and drumming by Royd Phipps MH, Drumming Specialist of the Department of Culture and Sylvester’s Masquerades.