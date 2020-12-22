BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) has recognised three commercial banks operating within the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) for demonstrating outstanding banking service and social responsibility.

The second Annual ECCU Bank of the Year Awards were held virtually on December 17 with live streaming on the ECCB Facebook page and YouTube channel.

“We could have easily said let us cancel the Awards until 2021, but we didn’t and I am pleased that we are able to have these awards notwithstanding the constraints posed by COVID,” said ECCB Governor, Timothy N.J. Antoine.

Of the 12 banks that participated, three banks were presented with awards for their commitment and service excellence to the people they serve through their business practices and policies in four categories:

1. ECCU Bank of the Year Award for Customer Service: The CIBC/First Caribbean International Bank (Barbados) Ltd (Antigua and Barbuda);

2. ECCU Bank of the Year Award for Financial Education and Empowerment: The Bank of Saint Lucia Limited;

3. ECCU Bank of the Year Award for Pandemic and Banking: The National Commercial Bank of Anguilla Ltd; and

4. ECCU Bank of the Year Award for Technological Innovation: The Bank of Saint Lucia.