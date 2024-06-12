Three Bills To Receive First Reading, Three Others Slated For Second Reading In National Assembly On Friday, June 14, 2024

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Order Paper has been issued for a sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, on Friday, June 14, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Notice has been given.

Three Bills will receive their first reading, while three others are slated for second reading. The government’s good governance legislative agenda continues as it commits itself to transparency, accountability and the Rule of Law.

The Honourable Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Finance, National Security, Citizenship and Immigration, Health and Social Security, Dr. Terrance Drew, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time the Bills entitled Limited Partnerships (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and Foundations (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Also, the Honourable Senator and Minister responsible for Sustainable Development, Environment and Climate Action and Constituency Empowerment, Dr. Joyelle Clarke, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time, the Bill entitled National Conservation and Environmental Management Bill, 2024.

Additionally, the Honourable Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Finance, National Security, Citizenship and Immigration, Health and Social Security, Dr. Terrance Drew, will move the second reading of the Bills entitled Citizenship by Investment Unit Bill, 2024; Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Bill, 2024, and Immigration (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The Citizenship by Investment Unit Bill, 2024, had its first reading on March 26, 2024, while the Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Bill, 2024, and Immigration (Amendment) Bill, 2024, had their first reading on February 22, 2024 .

The National Assembly will be carried live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com.

Copies of Bills, as soon as they are made available, can be found on the website (www.sknis.gov.kn) of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service under the section titled Bills. They can also be accessed via the Facebook page St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service.