PORT OF SPAIN, Feb 28 (Reuters) – Rescuers in Trinidad and Tobago recovered the bodies of three welders, the country’s state energy company said on Monday, four days after the workers were sucked into an underwater 30-inch (76-cm) U-shaped pipeline.

The body of another worker remains missing, according to a statement issued by state-owned Paria Trading Fuel Company.

Five welders were carrying out underwater maintenance at the project when the accident occurred last Friday.