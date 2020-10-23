BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- Three businesses, Sun Island Clothes Limited, Sun Pharmacy outlets and Indo Carib outlets have shown support for Explorers Clubs by offering discounts to club members and their parents.

Director of Sun Island Clothes, Mr. Mahesh Nariani, has been associated with the Explorers since the first club was formed by Inspector Rosemarie Isles-Joseph in June 2017. He said any club member or their parents, who wear or present Explorers picture identification, will benefit from discounts on their purchases. Sun Island Clothes will also continue to make other donations to Explorers Clubs in order to assist the groups.

Nariani said his company thrives on being a good corporate citizen and said, “Sun Island Clothes has been doing uniforms and other accessories for the Explorers. This is one way of giving back to the children. It isn’t always about taking, it is about giving back to the community as well. So as a good corporate citizen today, we are here trying to partner in some small measurer, in some small way with the Explorers in order to give back to the community.”

Inspector Isles-Joseph was grateful for the continued support of the company to the Explorers and encouraged other businesses to follow suit.

“I was so happy when he [Nariani] decided to partner with the Community Policing Team and the Explorers to give discounts from his different entities,” said Inspector Isles-Joseph. “That is a great boost and a force that will also attract new members…I am delighted and hope that other persons, other businesses will come on board and partner with the Explorers.”

Explorers Clubs are a Police-led organization that seeks to educate, empower and enable children and teenagers through thoughtful, varied, robust, exciting and engaging activities. The management of Sun Island Clothes Limited and its subsidiaries believe that the Explorers programme has great potential for improving discipline among children, decreasing delinquency among youth in our communities, improving Police relations with youth and their communities generally, and improving parent’s relationships with youth.