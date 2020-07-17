HAVANA, Cuba — In the flurry of the COVID-19 pandemic, on July 16, the University of Medical Sciences Dr. Ernesto ‘Che’ Guevara de la Serna of Pinar del Rio, Cuba, hosted the graduation of 48 foreign students on the school’s compound.

Dr. Louwana Dorset, Dr. Jonathan Carty and Dr. Kentisha Daley all received medical degrees, in a vibrant yet brief ceremony. This year, St. Kitts and Nevis was featured among the countries whose alumni were recognized for outstanding performance in various activities. Dr. Dorset was honoured for her stellar contributions in culture.

St. Kitts and Nevis’ Ambassador to Cuba, H.E. Mrs. Verna Mills was among the dignitaries present to witness, honour and share in the pride and joy of the significant accomplishments of the students.

With all protocols observed, the doctors were able to celebrate their academic achievements in the presence of their national representatives, lecturers and friends. For the first time, the University had two separate graduations to accommodate the physical distancing measures required during this pandemic. On July 17, the school’s compounds came alive with the graduation of the Cuban doctors. This year, more than 900 foreign professionals will graduate from Cuban institutions.

During the past seven years, these three young persons received scholarships to become doctors. St. Kitts and Nevis is eternally grateful for the opportunity our students receive to pursue a career in Cuba. With the graduation of Drs. Dorset, Carty and Daley, St Kitts and Nevis now has on record, approximately 100 professionals who were trained in Cuba.