BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Officials within the Ministry responsible for Energy, as well as from the St. Kitts Electricity Company Limited (SKELEC) recognized several high school students, who participated in the recently concluded Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Energy Month Essay Competition.

The competition formed part of the activities in observance of CARICOM Energy Month which was commemorated in November under the theme: “A Resilient Community, Energy at the Centre.”

Dominique Williams, a Washington Archibald High School student, emerged the overall winner of the competition. She was awarded a Samsung Tablet valued at EC$700.

First place went to Kaseph Woodley, who was presented with a cash prize of EC$350, while Cassandra Simmonds capped second place and was awarded a cash price of EC $200. Both Simmonds and Woodley are Charles E Mills Secondary School students.

Darryl Lloyd, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Infrastructure et al., congratulated all students who participated in the contest, especially those who earned top positions.

“The Ministry considers this a very meaningful and rewarding exercise,” said Lloyd. “We want to commend our students. We want to commend you first of all for participating and for being winners. We are glad you have consented to be a part of this exercise and to be a part of Energy Month. We want to encourage you to continue to write.”

Lloyd expressed pleasure about the student’s writing and said their work will be publicized by the ministry.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Infrastructure, Utilities et al., the Honourable Shawn Richards, congratulated the students for doing a fantastic job in the essay writing competition. He noted that although the topic was challenging, the students developed their educational and writing skills.

“The essays challenged you in different ways, in terms of writing skills, doing the necessary research to put the essay together; in terms of finding the time outside of schoolwork to write an essay to participate in the particular competition,” said Hon. Richards. “I also believe that having taken the opportunity to do so that you are better educated.”

The Essay Competition, which was fully sponsored by SKELEC, targeted students ages 15-17-years-old.

“At SKELEC, we support anything education-related as the majority of the jobs in SKELEC are stem-based. We are happy to have sponsored the essay writing competition as… some of the softer skills including report writing are very important in the day-to-day activities at SKELEC,” said Clement J. Williams, SKELEC General Manager. “On behalf of the company, the managers and staff, congratulations, and keep striving to your highest potential.”