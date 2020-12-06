BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- Dr. Hazel Laws, Chief Medical Officer, has confirmed that three international travellers arriving at the Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw International Airport have the COVID-19 virus.



“Based on the travel records of these three international travellers or non-nationals, one landed in St Kitts on November 20 from India; two passengers landed on November 28 and 29 from the United States,” said Dr. Laws. “These three passengers have been in quarantine at COVID-19-certified hotels since they arrived in the Federation.

“The three passengers have been duly notified and are in isolation,” she said. “These cases bring the total of COVID-19-confirmed cases to 25. Please note that 20 cases have fully recovered with zero deaths.

“There are now five active cases,” said Dr. Laws. “These patients are stable and being monitored by the consultant internal medicine specialist.”

She said all front line workers at the Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw International Airport, the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority and in the hotel and tourism sector continue to adhere to COVID-19 protocols along the corridor of containment between the airports and hotel/accommodation sites.

The Ministry of Health assures the public that the following measures are being taken to restrict the spread of coronavirus:

• in-depth contact tracing in an effort to effectively assess the persons with whom the three cases would have interacted; and

The Federal Government reminded all citizens and residents that every effort is being made to prevent the spread of the virus.

Dr. Laws called upon everyone to remain calm and follow the COVID-19 prevention and control measures which include:

• wearing a face mask when in public places;

• maintaining good hand hygiene;

• maintaining physical distance of at least 6-feet from others when in public places; and

• avoiding crowds.

“Let us work together to maintain and protect the health, wellness and quality of life of our people,” said Dr. Laws. “May God be merciful to us all.”