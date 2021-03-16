In the first incident, Jay Roberts was riding a jet ski near Anthol Island when he crashed into a Yamaha 190 FSH jet boat that measured 19 feet.

In a statement today, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said the boat’s captain recovered Roberts’ lifeless body from the water and rushed him to land where he was pronounced dead by paramedics.

The second incident occurred around 9pm, a 28 foot ferry collided with a 17 foot Boston Whaler that was carrying eight people.

All of the Boston Whaler’s passengers were thrown overboard.

Officers of the Harbour Island Police conducted a search and found the bodies of Leanna Cartwright and Candice McDonald.

They also rescued five people who were taken two hospital for treatment. Three of them were later discharged. The search continues for one man who remains missing.