Three ministers of Government, including Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, laid the audited financial reports for three Statutory Bodies before the National Assembly Thursday.

Prime Minister Harris, also the Minister of Finance, laid the audited financial statements of the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis for the year ending Dec. 31, 2017 on the table of the Parliament. The audit was carried out by chartered accounts of Grant Thornton.

Leader of Government Business and Minister responsible for Health and the Environment, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, laid the audited financial statements of the St. Christopher and Nevis Solid Waste Management Corporation for the year ending Dec. 2018 before the House.

“We embarked on a programme of cleaning up the entire country in September [2017] followed by the introduction of a programme to remove derelict vehicles from across the country with the aim of reducing the risk of the spread of diseases by mosquitoes and we have successfully done that. Despite all that extra effort Mr. Speaker, the performance of corporation is a creditable one, returning a profit for 2018 of over $2 million,” said Minister Hamilton, noting that the financial performance was “really a creditable one.”

Additionally, the Honourable Vance Amory, Senior Minister and Minister responsible for Social Security, presented to the Parliament the 12th Actuary Review of the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board Fund as of Dec. 31, 2017, as well as the audited financial statements for the Social Security Fund for the year ending Dec. 31, 2017.