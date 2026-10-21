Three Nationals Honoured for Outstanding Service to St. Kitts and Nevis

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Basseterre, St. Kitts (October 21, 2026)

Three nationals whose careers have spanned the legal profession, financial sector and maritime industry were formally recognised for their contributions to St. Kitts and Nevis during an Investiture ceremony at Government House on Tuesday, October 20.

John Emile Ferdinand, KC, was appointed an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE), while Jonathan Winston Bass and Captain Winston Alphanso Skeete were appointed Members of the Order (MBE) in the 2026 New Year Honours announced by His Majesty King Charles III.

Governor-General Dame Marcella Liburd presented the honours, recognising decades of professional service and contributions to the Federation’s development.

Each recipient has made a distinct contribution to national life, from strengthening legal institutions and financial management to maintaining vital maritime connections between St. Kitts and Nevis.

Ferdinand’s career has spanned more than four decades, during which he has served at several levels of the legal profession in St. Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean.

A former St. Kitts and Nevis State Scholar, he attended the University of the West Indies and Norman Manley Law School before pursuing further studies at Trinity College, Cambridge University, as a Commonwealth Scholar, where he earned a Master of Laws degree.

His professional appointments have included Crown Counsel to the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, Acting High Court Judge of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court and service on the Caribbean Court of Justice Regional Judicial and Legal Services Commission. In 2020, he was among the first five judges appointed to the inaugural Caribbean Community Administrative Tribunal.

Beyond his legal practice, Ferdinand has held leadership positions in several professional and national institutions, including serving as president of the St. Kitts and Nevis Bar Association, chairman of the Caribbean Council of Legal Education and vice-president of the St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

He has also contributed to public discourse through published papers, lectures and presentations on constitutional law, electoral reform, public administration and legal education.

His OBE recognises a career that has extended beyond the courtroom to include contributions to governance, institutional development and the advancement of the legal profession.

Bass, meanwhile, was recognised for more than three decades of service to the financial sector, where he has built a career in accounting, financial management and corporate leadership.

A Certified Public Accountant, Bass advanced through progressively senior positions, including chief financial officer and finance director. He subsequently spent 13 years with Cable & Wireless, holding senior financial appointments at both national and regional levels, including finance manager, chief financial officer and regional finance project manager.

His experience has extended across telecommunications, transportation, insurance, credit union services and public sector administration. Throughout his career, he has served in executive and leadership capacities, including chief executive officer, general manager, vice president, treasurer, director and chairman of major boards.

Bass is also a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Eastern Caribbean Institute of Chartered Accountants.

His MBE recognises his contribution to financial management, corporate leadership and the economic life of St. Kitts and Nevis.

For Skeete, the honour reflects more than five decades of service in an industry that has played an important role in connecting the Federation’s two islands and supporting the movement of people and goods. One of the defining moments of his maritime career came following the MV Christina disaster in 1970. Despite suffering considerable personal loss in the tragedy, Skeete placed his vessel and maritime expertise at the disposal of the emergency response, assisting with the transportation of essential personnel and participating in search and rescue operations. In 1975, he established WESK Limited and developed a maritime operation that became an important link in inter-island transportation and trade. Through the Sea Hustler, he provided cargo and passenger services supporting farmers, businesses and the travelling public. His operations later expanded to accommodate containerised cargo. Skeete’s contribution has also extended to community service. For years, he has provided transportation for senior citizens during their annual week of activities and assisted students who might otherwise struggle to meet travel costs. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he was the sole maritime operator providing transportation for essential workers between St. Kitts and Nevis, maintaining the service despite the financial cost to his business. His MBE acknowledges his longstanding contribution to maritime transportation, commerce and public service, particularly during periods when reliable inter-island travel was critical. Delivering remarks at the ceremony, Acting Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley congratulated the three honourees. Dr. Hanley said the recipients had served the country through changing circumstances, demonstrating patience and commitment over many years. “Today, we recognise the knowledge, integrity and the care you have brought to your responsibilities over many years, and we thank you for placing those qualities at the service of Saint Kitts and Nevis,” Dr. Hanley stated. He highlighted their contributions to national institutions, economic development and community life, including their support during times of crisis. Drawing on his background as an educator, the Acting Prime Minister said the ceremony also carried a message for younger generations about the value of dedication and responsibility. “They show that excellence takes time. It goes through preparation, to keeping your word, to accepting responsibility and doing your work with care, even when the day is difficult and the recognition seems a long way off,” Dr. Hanley said. Dr. Hanley also acknowledged the families and colleagues of the recipients, recognising the support they had provided throughout the honourees’ professional journeys. Among those present were Deputy Governor-General for Nevis, Her Honour Mrs. Hyleeta Liburd; Hon. Ministers of Government Konris Maynard, Dr. Joyelle Clarke and Isalean Phillip; Cabinet Secretary Dr. Marcus Natta; Speaker of the National Assembly Hon. Lanein Blanchett; and National Hero Sir Kennedy Simmonds. Family members of the three recipients also attended the ceremony.