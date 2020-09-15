Community Notice

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Three competitions to promote awareness of the 2021 Population and Housing Census have been announced by the Department of Statistics within the Ministry of Sustainable Development.

The first competition is a primary school’s Population and Housing Census Tagline Competition for students nine to 12-years-of-age or grades 4-to-6.

The second competition is the secondary school’s Population and Housing Census Slogan Competition. It will cater to students from first to fifth form.

A third competition, called the Population and Housing Census Logo competition is open to persons of all ages.

To apply, all interested persons are required to visit the St. Kitts Office located upstairs the Total Concept Building at Bladen’s Commercial Development in Basseterre and the Nevis Office upstairs Value Mart IGA Building, Farms Estate. Persons can also register online via stats.gov.kn.

Deadline for submission of applications is Friday, September 25.

Guidelines for the competitions can be accessed via the links below:

https://mcusercontent.com/f9c18edcb5e81ee00df9977e6/files/b14f759c-7721-47e7-9973-6bca28b69439/Guidelines_for_Logo_Competition_Sept_2020.docx

https://mcusercontent.com/f9c18edcb5e81ee00df9977e6/files/63b028d6-409f-4677-a0c8-b0de6004de1e/Guidelines_for_Slogan_Competition_Sept_2020.docx

https://mcusercontent.com/f9c18edcb5e81ee00df9977e6/files/a71d0d01-04fb-4cea-9946-435206e09fee/Guidelines_for_Tagline_Competition_Sept_2020.docx