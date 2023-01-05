Three SKN Nationals Rescued After Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing Off Turks & Caicos

by Kevon Browne

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN) – An aircraft originating from the RLB International Airport =, with three Federation citizens on board, crashed 17 miles southeast of the Providenciales International Airport in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

According to the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force. Four persons were aboard the aircraft when it crashed on the morning of January 3. Three of the persons rescued are Nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis, and the fourth is from Costa Rica.

Officers of the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force, officials from the Turks and Caicos Department of Disaster Management and Emergencies, the Fire Department, and Emergency Services engaged in a search and rescue operation off the coast of Grand Turk after a call to the 911 Operations Center reporting the crash.

Air support from the US Coastguard and Customs and Border Protection aided the operation.

The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force confirmed that the four individuals involved in the aircraft crash were rescued at about 3:39 pm.

A release from the St Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) gave further details of the crash.

The aircraft departed from the RLB International Airport for Turks and Caicos’ Islands on January 3. They made an emergency water landing at about 11 a.m. off Salt Cay, a small island southeast of Grand Turk.

The four passengers were rescued by fishermen and were taken to Grand Turks for medical attention.

Investigations into this emergency landing are ongoing.