BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Three nurses from hospitals in St. Kitts were presented with packages for the outstanding work they performed throughout the year from Jefroy Morrishaw, a proud ‘Son-of-the-Soil,’ popularly known as DJ Morrishaw, during a December 24 ceremony at the Joseph Nathaniel France (JNF) General Hospital.

Minister of Health, the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett, and other health officials attended the ceremony.

Receiving the packages were: Sister Alrona Mckoy, Assistant Nurse Manager at the Mary Charles Hospital in Molineux; Staff Nurse Mirlese Williams from the Pogson Medical Centre in Sandy Point; and Mavis Lewis, Nursing Assistant at JNF.

Kerry Tuckett, JNF Director of Institutional Nursing Services, said the nurses were chosen based on attendance, performance and accountability. She noted that the criteria were “developed over the years for nurses who have performed excellently throughout.”

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Deloris Stapleton-Harris, expressed thanks and appreciation on behalf of the ministry and the nurses for Morrishaw’s kind gesture.

“We are grateful that he has decided to do so based on the fact that we indeed appreciate the care that our patients get while they are hospitalized,” said Stapleton-Harris.

Morrishaw said that working in the sector for 20-plus years in the United States taught him to understand how hard nurses work. He added it was important to give back and ensure that workers in the sector know they are appreciated. He urged the recipients to put the donation to good use.

“I hope you can use this grab bag often because we use these in New York,” said Morrishaw. “Your life travels in these things. It may look like a simple bag, but it is compact with a lot of things that I know you guys would be [grateful] for.”

The packages include face shields, gloves, regular masks, sanitizers, toiletries and stationery.