Thrust Toward Achieving CARICOM’s 25 By 2025 In The Fishing Sector To Be Amplified During Fisheries Week 2023

Basseterre, St. Kitts – From Saturday, November 18 to Saturday, November 25, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources and Cooperatives will be hosting a week of activities in observance of World Fisheries Day 2023.

World Fisheries Day is celebrated globally on November 21 annually.

The activities organized during the week of celebration in St. Kitts and Nevis will seek to amply the ministry’s mission to achieve CARICOM’s 25 by 2025 Agenda of significantly reducing the region’s food import bill to 25 percent by the year 2025.

Minister of Fisheries, the Honourable Samal Duggins, in his national address for World Fisheries Day, stated that the fisheries sector plays a critical role in attaining CARICOM’s ambitious goal.

He said, “In today’s rapidly evolving fisheries sector, the call for sustainable and professional practices has never been clearer. The 25 by 25 target emphasizes the crucial need to ensure that 25% of St. Kitts and Nevis imports are reduced, as our homegrown or sourced fish stocks are harvested sustainably by the year 2025. This ambitious goal is driving conversations and actions within the industry, pushing professionals to cast a net of innovative strategies and responsible approaches.”

As the ministry works towards this goal, Minister Duggins stressed the need for effective communication between all relevant stakeholders.

The minister said, “As stakeholders work towards meeting the 25 by 2025 target, we should ensure that whether it’s articulating sustainable fishing practices, advocating for policy changes, or engaging with the wider public, the impact of effective communication reverberates across the entire fisheries landscape. We collectively have a goal; to meet our 25 by 25 target.”

He added, “By articulating our shared vision of a thriving and sustainable fisheries sector, we expect to inspire others to join the cause, amplifying the momentum towards achieving the 25 by 25 target. The 25 by 25 target presents a clarion call for the fisheries sector to embrace sustainable and professional practices. As citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis and stakeholders navigating the World Fisheries Week under the theme, “Casting The Net”, we can propel the sector, and meet our 25 by 25 target.”

Activities planned for the week include a fishing tournament at the Old Road Fisheries Complex, a staff professional development retreat, talks in schools and beach cleanups.