BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Two extreme games characterised the ninth segment of play on February 16, in the first round of the St. Kitts National Domino Association tournament currently taking place at the New Town Community Centre.

On one end of the spectrum, Spartans Fig Tree Domino Club dumfounded their opponents Lodge Domino Club with a 26-6 clobbering in record time. The game which ended circa 8:30 pm earned Spartans Fig Tree a bonus point.

On the other end, the game went on till morning with the players leaving the community centre after 12:10 am on Wednesday. This game saw Til Ah Marnin Domino Club struggle to beat Latecomers Domino Club 26-20 despite having at one time comfortably led 24-10.

In other games, Los Fuertes del Domino beat Newcomers II Domino Club 26-12; Masters Domino Club hung on to edge out King Balang Domino Club 26-18; Poor Man Pocket Domino Club beat Eagle Claws Domino Club 26-16; while Terminal Boyz Domino Club continued their winning form by defeating Newcomers I Domino Club 26-16.

Points standing after nine segments of play: Terminal Boyz, 42 points; Masters, 40 points; Poor Man Pocket, 32 points; Los Fuertes, 31 points; Newcomers I, 27 points; Til Ah Marnin, 26 points; Latecomers, 25 points; Lodge, 20 points; Spartans, 17 points; Eagle Claws, 10 points; Newcomers II, 5 points; and King Balang, 5 points.

The competition, which is sponsored by the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis – Platinum Sponsor, First Federal Credit Union, Best For Less Trading Ltd, The Craft House, and NAGICO Insurances, will continue on Thursday February 18 at the New Town Community Centre starting at 6:00 p.m. with the teams meeting in the tenth segment of play in the first round.

Order of play: Points standing leaders Terminal Boyz will face Lodge; Eagle Claws will be battling it out with Til Ah Marnin; Spartans Fig Tree vs. Newcomers II; Latecomer vs. Masters; Poor Man Pocket will square it off with Newcomers I; and King Balang vs. Los Fuertes del Domino.