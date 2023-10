- Advertisement -

T’Jay Hodge, a 19-year-old resident of Molineaux, St. Kitts, has been charged by the police with the crime of robbery.

The event involved the eight-year-old son of St. Kitts-Nevis Ambassador, His Excellency Leon Natta-Nelson, and took place on September 19, 2023, in Molineaux.

On October 6, 2023, T’Jay Hodge was formally charged at the Tabernacle Police Station on the island of St. Kitts.