Tobago Oil Spill Reaches Bonaire, Threatens Mangroves.

Trinidad and Tobago authorities said the barge had originated in Panama and had been towed by a tugboat. They said it appeared “to have been bound for Guyana”.

Trinidad and Tobago authorities have identified a tugboat named the Solo Creed as the vessel that escorted the Gulfstream/Sea Marlin on its final, disastrous journey.

An investigation conducted by online investigative journalism site Bellingcat suggests the barge stopped in late January in Pozuelos Bay, a Venezuelan port used by the state-owned PdVSA oil company.

According to Bellingcat, the barge may have started leaking oil as early as 3 February. The whereabouts of the boat which had tugged the barge are not currently known.

The prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago declared a national emergency on 11 February. The country’s Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management has been trying to contain the spillage but oil has been continuing to leak from the barge.

From there, it appears to have been carried further westward to Bonaire.