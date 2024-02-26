Tobago PM Declares National Emergency Over Shipwreck Oil Spill That Threatens Whole Region.

- Advertisement -

The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Keith Rowley, has described the massive oil spill off the coast of Tobago as a national emergency.

The risks are not limited to the twin island nation, as other surrounding nations remain concerned about the effects this disaster would have on their waters and populations if it cannot be contained.

The southwest coast of Tobago has already been severely affected, with many beaches covered in oil due to the spill. Questions have also been raised about the unknown origin and ownership of the ship and how it ended up in the situation it is in today.

According to authorities trying to control the situation, it is difficult to determine exactly how much oil has spilled and how much remains in the capsized ship. This is already worrying as efforts to mitigate the effects of the spill continue.

Since divers have been unable to plug the leak despite their efforts, they are now looking for a suitable way to safely remove the remaining oil from the vessel.

The Government of Trinidad and Tobago confirmed on Friday, after a series of tests, that the product leaking from the ship is actually a fuel oil version.

For now, the main concern for Trinidad and Tobago, as well as other neighboring nations, is that until the leak is repaired, oil from the ship will continue to make its way into the Caribbean Sea, threatening the region in the process.

The leak has now been going on for three weeks and has seriously affected the fishing and tourism sectors of Trinidad and Tobago.

Tobago has been using skimmers and other similar equipment to collect the fuel, while containment booms are used to try to contain the spill. The process is laborious, especially since the ship is said to have been carrying up to 35,000 barrels of fuel.

Source: Translated from Spanish news reports.