Loop- The 2020 Paralympic Games opened this morning with 163 countries crossing the stage at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo, 11 of those from the Caribbean.

The Caribbean nations competing are Aruba, Barbados, Bermuda, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, St Vincent and the Grenadines and US Virgin Islands.

Athletes from islands such as Trinidad and Tobago have pulled out from the games due to concerns for their health as coronavirus (COVID-19) is spreading rapidly in Japan.

Twenty-nine athletes, including two Trinidadians, tested positive for COVID-19 at the recently concluded Olympic Games.

Cuba has the largest delegation from the Caribbean.

Here is a look at the Caribbean teams competing in Tokyo:

Aruba

Andre Loonstra is the sole Paralympian representing Aruba in Tokyo.

Loonstra will create history as he is one of the first people to compete in taekwondo at the Paralympic Games.

Loonstra competes in the Men’s K44 +75kg category, which takes place at 10:15 pm (Japan time) on September 4.

Barbados

Swimmer Antwahn Boyce-Vaughan is the only athlete on the Barbadian team.

He is competing in the S9 Men’s 50-metre freestyle

Bermuda

Sprinter Jessica Cooper Lewis, who is the sole athlete on the Bermudian team, has a busy schedule on the track in Tokyo.

She is representing the country in the women’s T-53 100m, 400m and 800m.

Her first event, the 100m, takes place on Wednesday.

Cuba

Omara Durand Elias and Lorenzo Perez Escalona were the flag bearers for Cuba at this morning’s Paralympic Opening Ceremony.

They lead a Cuban team of 17 athletes who are competing in athletics, cycling, judo, powerlifting, shooting, swimming and table tennis.

Dominican Republic

Lourdes Alejandra Aybar Diaz and Patricio Tse Anibal Lopez Fernandez led a contingent of five athletes from the Dominican Republic.

The island has representatives in athletics, powerlifting and swimming.

Grenada

Nye Cruickshank is the sole athlete on the Grenadian contingent in Tokyo.

At 19, she is the youngest Paralympian to represent Grenada.

She will compete in the SB8 category of the 100m Breaststroke.

Guyana

Walter Grant-Stuart is the first Guyanese to compete at the Paralympics.

The 36-year-old will compete in the men’s road cycling and time trial competitions on August 31 and September 3.

Haiti

Ywenson Registre will be making his Paralympic debut in Tokyo.

He will compete in the men’s F57 Shot Put finals on September 3.

Jamaica

Four athletes will be representing Jamaica in Tokyo.

The star of Team Jamaica is Sylvia GRANT, who is competing in her eighth Paralympic Games.

At 58, she is one of the oldest women to compete at the Paralympic Games.

Puerto Rico

Three athletes will be representing Puerto Rico in Tokyo.

They will be competing in judo and athletics.

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Dexroy Creese is the first Paralympian from St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Creese is competing in the men’s S9 50 m freestyle category on Friday.

US Virgin Islands

Jahmaris Nesbitt the US Virgin Islands’ sole Paralympian in Tokyo.

This is the third time the USVI has had a representative at the Paralympic Games.

The 20-year-old competes in the Women’s 100m T-38 category.