BUENOS AIRES, March 2 (Reuters) – Heavy rains in Argentina’s farm belt and expectations of more to come are alleviating fears about a prolonged drought hitting crops after a dry start of the year, with some forecasters even concerned that too much water could affect soy and corn harvests. The recent rain, which comes on the back of months of dry weather that have hammered crop production estimates, marks an important shift for the South American country, the world’s No. 1 exporter of processed soy and No. 2 for corn.

“The rains in recent days were very good in a large part of the agricultural area,” said Esteban Copati, head analyst at the Buenos Aires grains exchange, which cut its soy and corn outlook sharply in February due to the drought.

“What these rains allow is to sustain our current outlook. It stops the deterioration.”

Copati added, however, that there would not be any rebound in harvest forecasts, currently set at 51 million tonnes for corn and 42 million tonnes for soy because the crops had already been hit hard by the drought and were now well advanced.