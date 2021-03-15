Legendary Reggae band Toots and the Maytals won Best Reggae Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards, a tribute to the late Toots Hibbert.



The 63rd Grammy Awards show took place on Sunday, March 14 in a hybrid fashion.

The Got to Be Tough album was released just days before the death of Toots Hibbert, the band’s frontman, who passed away on September 11, 2020.

This marks the second Grammy win for the band after they won Best Reggae Album in 2005. The group has been nominated for a reggae Grammy five times.

The other nominees this year were ‘Higher Place’ by Skip Marley, ‘One World’ by The Wailers, ‘Upside Down 2020’ by Buju Banton, and ‘It All Comes Back to Love’ by Maxi Priest.