SANTO DOMINGO (Reuters) – Just three-and-a-half weeks away from the Dominican Republic’s presidential election, leading candidate Luis Abinader said he and his wife had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The country is one of the worst-affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the Caribbean and Latin America, with 1 out of every 500 people infected, and remains in a state of emergency.

Still, presidential and legislative elections are set to go ahead on July 5, after being postponed from the original date of May 16 due to the outbreak. Some 7.5 million Dominicans are expected to cast their ballot at home and abroad.

“Be tranquil because with God’s grace we will recover quickly,” Abinader, 52, said on his social media accounts late on Wednesday.

The leader of the opposition social democratic Modern Revolutionary Party said his doctors had forecast a rapid recovery given he was not a high risk patient, adding that he and his wife were self isolating at home.

According to a poll by the company Mark Penn/Stagwell published at the end of May, Abinader is leading on 39 percent, two points above the ruling party candidate Gonzalo Castillo.

If neither candidate obtained an absolute majority in the first round, they would face a run-off on July 26.