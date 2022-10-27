Top U.S., Canadian Generals Discuss Haiti’s Security Situation, Pentagon Says

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) – The top U.S. and Canadian generals discussed Haiti’s security situation during a call on Wednesday, the U.S. military said in a statement.

The office of U.S. Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, did not offer further details on Milley’s Haiti discussion with Canada’s Chief of Defence Staff General Wayne Eyre.

Gangs are currently blockading a key Haitian fuel terminal, leaving the country without gasoline and diesel, and leading to dire shortages of food and clean drinking water, just as the country is facing an outbreak of cholera.