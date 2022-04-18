Top U.S. Officials to Discuss Migration in Panama

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas will travel with a delegation to Panama next week for a ministerial conference on migration with the Central American country’s government, the State Department said on Friday.

In the trip scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, Blinken will meet with Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo Cohen, Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes and multilateral development banks, among others, the State Department said.

The United States saw a record number of migrants attempt to cross its border with Mexico during President Joe Biden’s first year in office, and U.S. officials are preparing for even higher numbers this year, including many from other Central American countries: Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. read more

Biden, a Democrat, has pledged to address the so-called “root causes” that drive those migrants to leave their homes, and his administration has secured private-sector investments in Central America worth over $1.2 billion. read more