BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis along with the wider Caribbean region is being marketed as a safe destination, according to Chief Executive Officer of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Raquel Brown.

During her speech to the Federation’s Cabinet on October 26 at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport, Ms. Brown outlined St. Kitts and Nevis’ main marketing points.

“We need to understand that rebuilding the tourism market is going to take integrity of the brand,” said Ms. Brown. “It is also going to take the management of the COVID-19 virus here in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

She said the Federation has been recognised for its management of COVID-19 cases. The success in managing the COVID-19 virus is what the St. Kitts Tourism Authority continues to stress in every bit of communication.

“It is going to take an all of society approach, because it is not about managing the visitors when they come in here,” she explained. “It is about us as nationals and residents. Our role is in ensuring that St. Kitts and Nevis’ integrity and the management of the brand.

“We have always been known not to be overcrowded,” said Ms. Brown. There are lots of places that are secluded. We have a lot of outdoor activities and rainforest hikes; we have boutique-style hotels that fall on architectural uniqueness in the sense that they are not huge and they add to what the destination has to offer.

“Yachting is a very dear and important niche market to the Federation. With all that has happened with stayover visitations, specifically accommodations and with the cruise sector. We’ve looked at yachting to help us supply some of the demand for our locals who have businesses. They would have normally done food services to baking wedding cakes, and wedding planning services.” said Ms. Brown. “We hope the yachting market will provide a source of revenue from what has been definitely been cut off the lack of cruises.”