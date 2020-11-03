BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — St. Kitts and Nevis has a collective responsibility to ensure that COVID-19 does not spread within the community, according to Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports, the Honourable Lindsay Grant.

“With responsible practices and adherence to the guidelines, we can ensure that our borders remain open,” said Hon. Grant during his November 2nd Tourism Month 2020 address.

“The Caribbean region has sacrificed a great deal to ensure that rates of COVID-19 across the region remain low,” said Grant. “We have seen that without sufficient action, reopening of the borders can lead to a surge, as was evidenced in those islands which had to shut down a second time after reopening of the borders led to an increase in COVID-19.”

“We have taken every step and precaution to establish protocols and requirements that we believe will help us reopen safely and remain open, and we ask you all to do your part to help us achieve this goal,” he said. “While the pandemic has significantly impacted the Federation, we look forward with optimism and determination. We have weathered other storms. While this is an unprecedented event, the people have remained resilient and have taken the necessary steps to be ready to welcome visitors.

“Our comprehensive strategy, the determination of our people, the dedication of our stakeholders, and our ability to adapt, will continue to ensure that St. Kitts and Nevis is a destination of choice that continues to inspire visitors to experience our twin-islands – now and well into the future.”