Tourism officials in St. Kitts and Nevis are currently reviewing their strategy to boost stay over arrivals following two years that have seen more than one million cruise passengers and an increase in air arrivals at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport, the Honourable Lindsay Grant, Minister responsible for said during the Prime Minister’s monthly press conference on Wednesday.

“We are constantly engaging persons to see what we can do on the product development side,” he said regarding government investment to upgrade tourism infrastructure.

At the R. L. Bradshaw International Airport, the government has invested in resurfacing of the runway, taxiway “B” and “C” in asphalt; installation of brand-new runway solar lighting systems; installation of a new elevator within the departure hall; and the installation of new conveyor belt systems and baggage carousels, as well as the resurfacing of taxiway “A” in concrete. The Alpha Taxiway should be fully operational in the first quarter of 2020.

Additionally, upgrade work to transform the popular Strip at Frigate is underway, and various tourist attractions such as Black Rocks are being equipped with amenities to enhance the visitor experience.

Minister Grant added stakeholders are being regularly consulted to ensure they can play a key role in shaping ongoing developments.