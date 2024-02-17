Tourism Permanant Secretary Gives Insights Into Tourism Marketing Strategies

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Tivanna Wharton recently gave insights into the tourism marketing apparatus which has implemented effective marketing and promotional campaigns that have increased the awareness and visibility of St. Kitts and Nevis as a tourism destination.

She made her remarks during her appearance on the popular radio and television show ‘Infocus’ on February 14.

Ms. Wharton highlighted the recent viral video of the txi swarms in New York City where the cabs were wrapped in the St. Kitts tourism campaign logo.

“That is one of our major source markets and to have our branding so visible where millions of people pass through every day is indicative of the work that we’re doing in terms of raising the brand awareness and the visibility of Saint Kitts as a tourist destination,” she said.

PS Wharton added that, “not only are they wrapped with the brand of Saint Kitts, if you look closely at the top, there are videos; short clips of videos continuously rolling that show picturesque views of our beautiful destination.”

The back of the cabs also feature the website www.visitstkitts.com which showcases the destination’s popular sites and stories and emphasis on sustainability as part of the Venture Deeper campaign.

Commenting on the timing of the marketing campaign in New York, the Permanent Secretary emphasized that the cold weather creates an opportunity to promote warm, sunny destinations as an escape. This addition aligns with the broader strategy implemented by the Ministry of Tourism.

Additionally, she noted that St. Kitts and Nevis has garnered increased attention globally through collaborations with multiple marketing channels, travel agents, and tour operators, leading to significant exposure of the brand on the international stage.

Permanent Secretary Wharton also added that with the addition of JetBlue, Inter-Caribbean and Caribbean Airlines, making it more convenient for travelers to visit the Federation, the increase in direct flights reduces travel time and thus makes the destination more easily accessible to the visitors.