Tourism sector posts strong 2026 numbers

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St. Kitts recorded more than 116,000 air arrivals in the first eight months of 2026, while visitor spending through Visa transactions surpassed US$34.5 million, as the tourism sector prepares for another busy season.

Minister of Tourism Marsha Henderson provided the latest figures during a Ministry of Tourism press conference on Thursday, October 1, marking the start of Tourism Month under the theme, “Our People, Our Communities, Our Future: Reimagining Tourism Together.”

Henderson said 116,468 air arrivals were recorded through August 31, while the destination also welcomed more than one million cruise passengers during the 2025-2026 cruise season.

The Visa spending figure of US$34,534,416 covered the first six months of 2026 and represents Visa debit and credit card transactions only.

The figures come as St. Kitts prepares for the 2026-2027 tourism season, with Henderson describing the period ahead as one of preparation and transition.

“The 2026-2027 season will be one for preparation and transition, setting the stage for a truly transformational 2027-2028 season,” she said.

Airlift is expected to provide additional support during the upcoming season. Air Canada is scheduled to begin its seasonal service on October 31, earlier than its traditional late-November start, while American Airlines is also expected to provide increased capacity.

Henderson said the focus, however, cannot rest solely on bringing more visitors to the destination.

“Our aim is to attract more visitors through stronger destination awareness and marketing, while enhancing the experience visitors enjoy on our shores,” she said.

That approach includes increasing visitor spending, strengthening connections with local businesses and ensuring communities participate in the benefits generated by tourism.

Chief Executive Officer of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority Kelly Fontenelle reinforced the importance of focusing on visitor value rather than simply the number of people arriving.

“We may get 10 people but if they spend 10 million, we made it,” Fontenelle said.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism Tivana Wharton similarly argued that tourism performance should be assessed beyond arrival statistics.

“Success in tourism cannot simply be measured by arrivals. It must also be measured by the quality of the experience we provide, the opportunities we create for our people, [and] the way we manage our natural and physical assets,” Wharton said.

The Ministry has also placed emphasis on service delivery, with more than 460 tourism stakeholders receiving customer service training. The participants included taxi drivers, tour guides, hair braiders, primate-petting vendors and frontline personnel.

As the new season begins, officials say the emphasis will increasingly be on managing growth while ensuring that the benefits of tourism extend beyond visitor arrival figures and into communities across St. Kitts.