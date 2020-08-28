As we have indicated before, with the lack of any kind of international consensus on how to safely manage Covid-19 and keep a tourist industry open, every tourist destination has its own rules.

Here follows a continuation of the previous article explaining the rules of different tourism destinations within the region. Information was collected by CNN News and is reproduced here in the public interest.

As rules change day-to-day, there is no guarantee that all information is up-to-date and passengers should always double-check with their airlines and vacation destinations.

Haiti

Arriving passengers must complete a health declaration form and prepare to quarantine for 14 days. According to the US Embassy in Haiti website, “The Ministry of Public Health (MSPP) will check in with passengers three times after arrival in Haiti, using information provided in the health declaration form, to determine any onset of COVID-19 symptoms.”

Honduras

Travel to Honduras is permitted with a negative Covid-19 PCR and/or serology test. There may also be a quarantine requirement for passengers who have symptoms. Honduras is rated Level 4: Do not travel by the US State Department, owing to the pandemic and crime.

Jamaica

Jamaica reopened to tourists in June and has since updated its requirements for travelers, which include the completion of an online “travel authorization” and the possibility of being tested upon arrival.

Because of the increase in coronavirus cases in the United States, all passengers arriving from the US are required to upload negative Covid-19 test results to receive travel authorization. The test date must be within 10 days of arrival. Each passenger must present the travel authorization along with their passport at the point of departure.

All travelers “from areas where there is high community transmission of the virus” will be tested at the airport upon arrival and required to quarantine in their chosen accommodations until the results are ready, usually within 48 hours.

Only hotels, villas or guesthouses within the “resilient corridor” are accepting guests.

According to Visit Jamaica, “the resilient corridor includes the coastline from Negril to Port Antonio. Only businesses within the corridor that have been trained and assessed for adherence to Covid-19 protocols are allowed to open to tourists.”

Mexico

Though the land border between the United States and Mexico remains closed, US travelers can fly to Mexico.

No testing requirements are currently in place, although Mexico’s recent reopening has coincided with increased cases of coronavirus. Travelers can expect temperature checks and other additional screenings upon arrival.

St. Barts

The island of St. Barts reopened to international travelers in late June. Visitors are required to show a negative Covid-19 PCR test result, taken within 72 hours of arrival.

Those staying longer than a week will need to pay about $150 for an additional test on their eighth day.

St. Lucia

Those traveling to St. Lucia from the United States are required to provide a negative result from a Covid-19 PCR test, taken within seven days of travel. Visitors must also complete a Pre-Arrival Registration form — and travel with a printed, completed form.

Visitors must have confirmed reservations at a Covid-certified property (currently there are seven) for the duration of their trip. And tourists must stay where they have registered, unless the hotel has coordinated an approved excursion.

St. Maarten

St. Maarten reopened to US travelers on August 1. Travelers must complete an online immigration card before travel and upload a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken with in 72 hours of arrival to gain entry.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

All travelers to St. Vincent and the Grenadines must take a Covid-19 PCR test upon arrival, unless they arrive with a negative Covid-19 test result (antibody test within five days, PCR test within two days), in which case they will not be required to quarantine.

Visitors must be granted “VINCYCOVID App*Approval” and complete the “VINCYCOVID questionnaire.”

In addition, all passengers will be screened for symptoms upon arrival, including temperature checks.

Turks and Caicos

The most recent information related to US travelers who wish to visit Turks and Caicos is as follows: Visitors must provide a negative Covid-19 test result and the test must have been taken within five days of arrival. Children 10 and under are not bound to this requirement.

Travelers must also complete an online health screening questionnaire and carry travel medical insurance to cover any Covid-19-related costs (from quarantine to hospital care).

United Kingdom

US travelers have always been allowed to travel to the United Kingdom — they just have to submit to a mandatory, 14-day quarantine, which might be a strong disincentive given the high cost of hotel accommodations in London.