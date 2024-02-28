TRAFALGAR VILLAGE SHOOTING UNDER POLICE INVESTIGATION

- Advertisement -

Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force

MEDIA RELEASE

The Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on February 27th , 2024, between 11PM and 11:30PM.

The criminal incident occurred in Trafalgar Village, Basseterre, St. Kitts, and resulted in the death of forty-two (42)-year-old Leon ‘Matterhorn’ Isaac of Conaree Village, St. Kitts.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Mr Isaac was accosted by an armed assailant after exiting a nearby residence. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds about the body and succumbed to the resulting injuries at the scene. The Crime Scene Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) processed the scene and collected some items of evidential value. An investigation into the incident is ongoing and the general public will be kept abreast of its developments.

Should anyone have any information about this or any other criminal incident, you are

strongly encouraged to contact the nearest Police station, or call the Crime Stoppers’ Hotline, 707. The RSCNPF expresses sincere condolences to all who have been negatively impacted by this incident.