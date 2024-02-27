Traffic Announcement: Drivers Licenses In The Bahamas That Were Applied For When There Was A Slight Delay Are Now Ready For Pickup

- Advertisement -

Nassau, The Bahamas — The Royal Bahamas Police Force Traffic Division and the Ministry of Transport’s Road Traffic Department cemented a continuing collaboration with a joint press conference at the RBPF Traffic Division’s headquarters, February 22, 2024.

Chief Superintendent Eugene Strachan, officer-in-charge, Police Traffic division said, “We want to make the public aware that drivers licenses that were applied for when there was a slight delay are now ready for pickup, as well as license plates beginning with AZ.”

Superintendent Covan Jennings, 2nd in charge of the division, warned the public to be aware “that once asked by an officer to produce a driver’s license motorists, are mandated to do so; and if you do not have one there is a $250 fine, and if you have one but it is not on you at the time there is a $40 fine.”

Superintendent Strachan said, “the Road Traffic Division is responsible for prevention and education of situations on the roads of the country — to assist the public, and not only for giving out tickets.”

Linda Moxey, acting controller, the Road Traffic Department, and Kevin Mortimer, deputy controller and head of the Northern service — as well as the police traffic department’s Covan Jennings, superintendent/second officer in charge, and Demetria Capron, assistant superintendent, were in attendance.