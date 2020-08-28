BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force has announced the traffic arrangements for the funeral service for the late Richard Caines CSM, JP.

The Thanksgiving Service for the late Richard Caines will be held on Saturday, August 29 at 1:00 p.m. at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium.

PARKING:

• Parking for Members of Parliament, Diplomatic Corps and Nevis Island Administration (NIA) will be on the eastern side by the old scoreboard.

• Parking for family members will be on the western mound.

• Parking for Senior Government Officials, Honorary Consuls and members of the Judiciary will be on the parking lot next to the Tennis Courts.

• Parking for the public will be at Carnival City.

PARKING RESTRICTIONS

• Parking will be restricted on the opposite side of the Football House on Lozack Road and between the Methodist Hall (Old Girls School) on Victoria Road and the corner of Seaton Street.

TRAFFIC FLOW

• Vehicular traffic will flow northwards on Victoria Road.

Restrictions will be imposed from 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 29. The Traffic Department is asking the public to be guided accordingly.