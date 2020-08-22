BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Motorists are advised that there is a temporary diversion of traffic at Old Road Bay Road to the new road under construction.



Motorists need to exercise extreme caution on the new road under construction by driving slowly.

The decision for the diversion became necessary after a rockfall from the hillside injured persons in a passenger bus on Friday.

More rockfall took place due to the passage of Tropic Storm Laura and poses further danger to persons.

Please be guided accordingly.