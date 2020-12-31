The general public is asked to note that Synergy Engineering Limited out of Jamaica, along with several local partners, commenced work on phase two of the Traffic Lights Project on Monday, December 28, 2020. Traffic lights will be installed at the following junctions/areas:

– Wellington Road and Leonard Dickson Street;

– Bird Rock Road and the Bay Road;

– Sandown Road and the Bay Road;

– The Bay Road and the roundabout in the vicinity of The Sands Complex;

– The Bay Road in the vicinity of the roundabout on Port Zante (west);

– College Street Ghaut and the Bay Road;

– Upper College Street Ghaut and Cayon Street.

As a result of the work being done, there will be some obstructions to the flow of traffic and some parking spaces will be occupied. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to proceed with caution in these areas. The project is expected to be completed in April 2021.