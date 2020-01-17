The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force announced Friday the following traffic restriction for the West Indies vs. Ireland cricket matches slated for Saturday and Sunday at Warner Park.

ONE-WAY STREETS

The following streets will only allow for one-way traffic:

East Park Range (North to South)

The Street North of the NHC between East Park Range and Wellington Road (West to East).

Changes will take effect from 3 p.m. daily until the end of the match.

PARKING RESTRICTIONS

No parking will be permitted on the following streets:

Victoria Road – on the eastern side between Basseterre High and Lozack Road.

Park Range – between Basseterre High and Lozack Road.

Lozack Road – Between Victoria Road and Hart Street

TRAFFIC FLOW:

Traffic will flow in one direction along the following roads:

Northwards along Victoria Road;

Westward along Lozack Road;

Eastwards along the road north of the NHC;

Southwards along East Park Range.

PARKING:

The general public will park on streets in non-restricted areas.

VIP’s and Government officials will park on Lozack Road.

Teams and match officials will park in the parking lot immediately east of the old

pavilion.

Organizing Committee members and sponsors will park inthe Tennis Court Parking lot and Carnival City.

Persons must present the appropriate parking passes to gain access to designated areas.

Parking inside Warner Park will be very restricted; hence it is important that persons have the relevant car passes.