The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force announced the following parking restrictions to order to facilitate the procession of the National Carnival Junior Parade through the streets of Basseterre Tuesday.

Parking will be restricted on the following streets from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

Cayon Street, Church Street, Liverpool Row, Fort Street, West Independence Square Street, the Bay Road between Adlam Street and the round-about opposite Rams Supermarket, as well as lower College Street.

The public is asked to take note of these restrictions and be guided accordingly.