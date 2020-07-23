BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Mandatory training exercises for bars, restaurants and other tourist-related businesses began today and will continue through August 27. According to Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Lindsay Grant, participating businesses will be certified as being prepared to provide services that are different in the COVID-19 environment.

“All stakeholders are required to attend training, which started on July 22,” Hon. Grant. “They will not be allowed to open if they do not attend and receive certification.

“Businesses, restaurants, bars and other tourism stakeholders that do not attend NEOC training will not be allowed to open,” said the minister. “After the training exercises participants will be certified. Bars and restaurants that don’t have those certifications will not be allowed to open.”

Minister Grant said that the health and well-being of the patrons is of paramount importance.

Week one of the training for bars and restaurants began July 22 through July 24. Week two, from July 27 to 31 will train taxi and tour bus operators and accommodation purveyors. The training will continue until August 27.

The Ministry of Tourism will introduce a travel approved seal. Its objective is to identify businesses and operators that meet the minimum health standards and safety protocols.

“We need to establish a minimum standard to improve visitor confidence,” said Hon. Grant. “We can use the certification as a marketing tool that can be leveraged in the marketplace as a value-added item improving the destination marketability.”