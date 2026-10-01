Trans Anguilla Airways Opens Dedicated Office at RLB International Airport

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Basseterre, St. Kitts (October 1, 2026)

Anguilla Airways (TAA) has expanded its presence in Saint Kitts and Nevis with the opening of a dedicated office and the establishment of a locally based team at the Robert L. Bradshaw (RLB) International Airport.

The Anguilla-owned and operated airline officially opened the facility on September 30 during a ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking a further step in its efforts to strengthen regional air connectivity and links between Caribbean destinations.

Acting Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley led local officials at the ceremony, welcoming TAA’s investment and its growing presence in the Federation.

The new operation is expected to improve access for passengers travelling between Saint Kitts and other regional destinations while giving TAA a more direct presence on the ground to serve passengers and engage with local stakeholders.

For TAA, the establishment of a permanent operation at RLB International Airport represents a continued commitment to the Saint Kitts and Nevis market and adds to the airline’s role in facilitating travel across the Eastern Caribbean.

The opening brought together government officials, tourism and aviation stakeholders, business representatives and members of the TAA team, who gathered to mark the occasion and discuss the opportunities associated with expanded regional air links.

With the new office now in place, TAA has strengthened its local footprint as Saint Kitts and Nevis continues to build connections with destinations across the region.

Source: SKNIS