Transport Minister The Bahamas Stands As A Clear Example Of The Growth That The Maritime Industry Is Experiencing

“Indeed, the maritime industry is an exciting and dynamic field.

With global trade expected to grow significantly over the next decade owing to the rise of the global middle class, the maritime industry is expected to play a significant role in facilitating that growth in a sustainable and efficient manner.

The Bahamas stands as a clear example of the growth that the maritime industry is experiencing.

Our country’s ship registry is the 8th largest in the world and comprises over 1,550 ships totaling more than 63 million gross tonnes. It is also the largest flag for passenger ships and one of the largest for gas carriers.

Several weeks ago, I was on a working visit to Greece, where I met with several Greek shipowners who expressed a strong interest in The Bahamas ship registry and having their new vessels under the Bahamian flag.

Additionally, Royal Caribbean International’s latest cruise ship, Star of the Seas, which is currently being built in Finland and expected to enter service in August 2025 will be registered in The Bahamas.

With this growth and expansion, the need for more highly skilled seafarers will become more important.

We know that the maritime industry is vast and encompasses various sectors, each with its own salary structures. Some sectors, such as offshore and cruise ships, merchant shipping, and tugboats offer decent wages.

It should be noted that factors such as rank, experience, nationality, and ship type can influence earnings.

For example, a Master Captain in the merchant shipping sector can earn between $8,000 to $14,000 per month, while a junior officer may earn $2,000 to $6,000 per month. A captain on a large yacht can earn between $10,000 to $20,000 per month, while a junior officer may earn between $3,000 to $6,000 per month.

I refer to the possible earnings of seafarers to clearly highlight that there is strong financial foundation in the maritime sector. Therefore, do not be afraid to continue to pursue your dreams and other educational opportunities.

In modern society, education provides one with the tools to improve their quality of life both economically and sociologically. Therefore, education has the power to change your life.

Education is a single tool that can bring changes in society without creating any negative repercussions.

As former President of The Republic of South Africa, Nelson Mandela, once said, “education is the most powerful weapon that you can use to change the world.”

I therefore encourage all graduates to continue to grow and never stop learning.

Always remember that learning is a never-ending process and that no one can take from you what you have in your head.

I encourage all graduates to make the most of your training and education.

Do not be afraid to put your knowledge to the test. Also, do not be afraid of making mistakes.

In moments of doubt and challenge, please remember that “a smooth sea never made a skilled sailor.” A good sailor is the one who has witnessed all the obstacles in the sea yet managed to reach the shore. Do not allow tough situations to break you. Afterall, good leaders are born from overcoming hardship.

As I take my seat, I offer my congratulations on your achievement and acknowledge the significant importance of the LJM Academy to our continued progress and advancement in the maritime sector.”