Acting upon the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health, the Government of

St. Kitts and Nevis – through the National Covid-19 Task Force – hereby

advises that the travel advisory originally issued on February 7, 2021 has been

extended for an additional 30 days, and has been effective as of March 8, 2021.

This advisory is intended for travellers from Brazil, the United Kingdom (UK)

and South Africa.

The decision to extend the travel advisory comes as a result of the

Government’s interest in continuing to protect our borders and the health and

wellness of our citizens and residents in response to the three new variants of

the Covid-19 virus that have originated in Brazil, South Africa and the UK. The

UK variant of the virus had been identified in a number of CARICOM territories

by early February. This is continuing cause for concern for the Government of

St. Kitts and Nevis, particularly as this UK mutation of the original virus is

deemed to be far more transmissible and has a higher likelihood of death from

the symptoms of Covid-19.

In light of these developments the Federal Government of St. Kitts and Nevis

announces the following:

1) Travel advisories have now been extended for the United Kingdom (UK),

South Africa and Brazil.

2) Persons intending to travel from these aforementioned destinations are

again advised not to travel to St. Kitts and Nevis at this time. Moreover,

such persons are reminded that travel into the Federation is controlled

by the National Covid-19 Task Force and must be approved by the

Ministry of National Security, following the process stipulated on the

online platform www.knatravelform.kn.

3) The Federal Government again advises all citizens and legal residents

returning from any of the aforementioned countries will not be denied reentry into the Country but must also process their travel requests

through the online platform www.knatravelform.kn.

4) The travel advisories for the United Kingdom (UK), Brazil and South

Africa remain in effect for an additional 30 days, and commenced on

Monday, March 8, 2021.

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is committed to keeping its citizens and

residents safe and well-informed as it continues to manage this ongoing global

public health emergency and minimize its impact on our people.

NATIONAL COVID-19 TASK FORCE

March 19th, 2021