Acting upon the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health, the Government of
St. Kitts and Nevis – through the National Covid-19 Task Force – hereby
advises that the travel advisory originally issued on February 7, 2021 has been
extended for an additional 30 days, and has been effective as of March 8, 2021.
This advisory is intended for travellers from Brazil, the United Kingdom (UK)
and South Africa.
The decision to extend the travel advisory comes as a result of the
Government’s interest in continuing to protect our borders and the health and
wellness of our citizens and residents in response to the three new variants of
the Covid-19 virus that have originated in Brazil, South Africa and the UK. The
UK variant of the virus had been identified in a number of CARICOM territories
by early February. This is continuing cause for concern for the Government of
St. Kitts and Nevis, particularly as this UK mutation of the original virus is
deemed to be far more transmissible and has a higher likelihood of death from
the symptoms of Covid-19.
In light of these developments the Federal Government of St. Kitts and Nevis
announces the following:
1) Travel advisories have now been extended for the United Kingdom (UK),
South Africa and Brazil.
2) Persons intending to travel from these aforementioned destinations are
again advised not to travel to St. Kitts and Nevis at this time. Moreover,
such persons are reminded that travel into the Federation is controlled
by the National Covid-19 Task Force and must be approved by the
Ministry of National Security, following the process stipulated on the
online platform www.knatravelform.kn.
3) The Federal Government again advises all citizens and legal residents
returning from any of the aforementioned countries will not be denied reentry into the Country but must also process their travel requests
through the online platform www.knatravelform.kn.
4) The travel advisories for the United Kingdom (UK), Brazil and South
Africa remain in effect for an additional 30 days, and commenced on
Monday, March 8, 2021.
The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is committed to keeping its citizens and
residents safe and well-informed as it continues to manage this ongoing global
public health emergency and minimize its impact on our people.
NATIONAL COVID-19 TASK FORCE
March 19th, 2021