Travel + Leisure magazine, one of the leading industry publications devoted to travel, has featured Nevis as a fun and safe destination to visit. The twin-island nation was singled out by the magazine for its robust health and safety protocols, and a model for other destinations currently welcoming visitors to explore and indulge in its varied activities.

Editor Erinne Magee who visited the Caribbean island to get a first-hand experience of the destination and its management of the COVID pandemic noted the comfort felt during her vacation.

The Nevis Tourism Authority worked with the magazine to ensure all the travel requirements were adhered to and Ms. Magee singled out the NTA for making the story possible.

To visit St. Kitts and Nevis requires a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure. Visitors are then required to upload a copy of the results along with a picture of their passport to the St. Kitts and Nevis travel portal, after which they will be sent the approval forms for boarding. These will be checked at the airport prior to being issued a boarding pass. On arrival to St. Kitts and Nevis, a health screening and temperature check will take place.

According to the NTA CEO, Jadine Yarde, the various accommodation and attraction travel partners have worked together to ensure that the strict protocols are implemented and consistently maintained to provide all visitors peace of mind.

The article highlighted the seamless procedure which the Editor enjoyed making it a smooth and safe transfer to the Four Seasons hotel.

“Here, hotel staff was waiting to greet me and the other guests with their trademarked Nevisian hospitality. From there, we were led to a check-in area, receiving another temperature check and two bracelets. One bracelet changed each day after a morning temperature check, while the other designated our status of vacationing in place,” Magee stated.

In the feature, she had high praises for the staff at Four Seasons Resort Nevis who made her feel like family and gave her an opportunity to learn more about the Nevisian culture. One of the biggest takeaways for the Editor is that in Nevis, hospitality is not a job, but a way of life.

“The customer service here shines — not because it’s required, but because warmth and openness are simply second nature. The slogan in Nevis is: ‘You’re only a stranger once’ but I think it’s more accurate to say: You’re not a stranger at all,” Magee noted.

Travel + Leisure is a travel magazine based in New York City, New York. Published 12 times a year, it has over 6.1 million readers. For decades, the publication has been a trusted voice inspiring and empowering the most curious and passionate travellers to travel more and travel better.

